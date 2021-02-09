2-18 Pizza & Beer

Margherita Pizza

Margherita is pizza at its barest essence. Simple ingredients and light flavors require an equally delicate beer. German Pilsner is the way to go. It's crisp, dry and light with bitterness that is assertive but not overwhelming. And the spicy flavors of German hops are great with basil. Examples: Fair State Pils, Summit Keller Pils

Meat Lover's Pizza

At the opposite end of the spectrum from Margherita, a meat lover's pizza is heavy, rich and fatty. An IPA or Double IPA is the perfect beer to tackle this gobsmack of animal flesh and cheese. Bold citrus, tropical fruit and resinous flavors with aggressive bitterness will stand up to even the gooiest of pies. Examples: Steel Toe Size 7 IPA, Avery Maharaja Imperial IPA

Hawaiian Pizza

The salty Canadian bacon and ever controversial pineapple on a Hawaiian pizza call for a Belgian Witbier. This light, refreshing wheat beer has notes of lemon, banana and orange that speak to the pineapple. Hints of clove and coriander play well with the bacon. Examples: Wittekerke Wit, Hoegaarden

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Barbecue on a pizza calls for barbecue in a glass. A German Rauchbier – smoked lager – delivers just that. Brewed with smoked grains, these malt-forward lager beers have an almost meaty smokiness that's perfect with barbecue sauce and great with gouda. Examples: Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier Märzen, Aecht Schlenkerle Rauchbier Urbock

Veggie Pizza

From mushrooms, peppers and onions to olives and zucchini, you can throw just about any vegetable on a veggie pizza. Once the pie is baked, they become essentially roasted vegetables. My favorite beer with roasted vegetables is a Vienna lager. It's light and crisp to cut through cheese and oils without overwhelming the pizza's milder flavors. The toasty, malty profile absolutely sings with roasted vegetables and mushrooms. Examples: Schell's Firebrick, Beaver Island Vienna Lager

Michael Agnew

A slice of super options

As with all food-wine pairings, finding the right match with pizza is all about the ingredients.

In this case that's the toppings, but more importantly the sauce.

Specifically, whether there's tomato sauce atop the dough. The acidity in the tomatoes does not play well with tannic reds or jammy whites — even if pineapple's involved :o).

For these and really any pizza, three categories rule (all recommended wines under $20).

Transport yourself (virtually) to Tuscany: Juicy, expressive sangiovese-based delights such as Selvapiana Vendemmia Chianti Rufina, Fontaleoni Chianti and Castelluccio La More Romagna Sangiovese Superiore have off-the-charts tomato affinity and lip-smacking versatility.

Think pink: It has been quite encouraging to see quite a few rosés, which rock with white pizza but play deftly with saucy, cheesy offerings, on store shelves in winter. If any of these three — Muga Rioja Rosé, Castello di Bossi Toscana Rosato, Domaine du Père Caboche Rosé — is not available, ask your winemonger for something similar.

Grab some fruit: Zesty zins such as Four Vines or Pedroncelli Mother Clones, plummy malbecs such as Crios de Susana Balbo or Trapiche Broquel and rich blends such as

Marietta Old Vine or Meschini Malbec-Syrah (locally owned!) are swell options, especially with meaty 'zas.

— Bill Ward