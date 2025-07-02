Pivetta wins 9th game in career year for Padres, Machado has 3 RBIs in 6-4 win over Phillies

Pivetta (9-2) is off to the best start in his nine-year career, the first 3 1/2 spent with the Phillies. The 32-year-old entered nine games under .500 in his career and has never won more than 10 games. He went 6-12 in Boston last season but found success in San Diego and has kept the Padres in the thick of the NL wild-card race.