Pivetta wins 9th game in career year for Padres, Machado has 3 RBIs in 6-4 win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Manny Machado hit a three-run double and Nick Pivetta allowed one run and struck out six in seven innings to lead the San Diego Padres past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Pivetta (9-2) is off to the best start in his nine-year career, the first 3 1/2 spent with the Phillies. The 32-year-old entered nine games under .500 in his career and has never won more than 10 games. He went 6-12 in Boston last season but found success in San Diego and has kept the Padres in the thick of the NL wild-card race.
Perhaps the lone dose of bad news came Tuesday, when the game was rained out which forced the day-night doubleheader. Pivetta, whose 195 career starts are seventh-most by a Canadian, had his scheduled start on Canada Day postponed.
Kyle Schwarber took Pivetta deep in the sixth for his 26th homer, which made it 6-1.
Machado had already done the bulk of the damage in a five-run second inning against Phillies rookie starter Mick Abel (2-2). Abel had loaded the bases when he issued consecutive walks to Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill to make it 2-0. Machado followed with his 21st double of the season.
Abel, who struck out nine over six innings in his May big-league debut, walked five (four scored) and allowed five runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Luis Arraez walked with the bases loaded in the fourth to make it 6-1.
Key moment