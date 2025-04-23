Pivetta pitches Padres over Tigers 2-0 for San Diego's 7th shutout in 24 games

DETROIT — Nick Pivetta allowed two hits over seven innings and the San Diego Padres recorded their seventh shutout of the season with a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.
Pivetta (4-1) became the first pitcher in franchise history to work scoreless ball in three of his first five starts for the club.
Pivetta struck out six and only allowed one runner to reach second base. He is 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA in his last three starts, giving up one run on nine hits in 20 innings.
Elias Díaz homered for the Padres, who had lost four of six after a 14-3 start.
Robert Suarez remained perfect in 10 save chances.
The Tigers were held to three hits.
Jack Flaherty (1-2) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.
The Padres took a 2-0 lead in the second. Xander Bogaerts reached on an infield single, and Díaz hit his first homer of the season into the bullpen in left.