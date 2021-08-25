Minnesota Twins (54-71, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-55, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-2, 4.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -175, Twins +150; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Minnesota will square off on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are 40-25 on their home turf. Boston has slugged .444 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a mark of .566.

The Twins are 24-38 on the road. Minnesota is slugging .426 as a unit. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a slugging percentage of .491.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 11-9. Josh Taylor recorded his first victory and Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Boston. Griffin Jax registered his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 132 hits and has 69 RBIs.

Polanco leads the Twins with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .491.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Twins: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (groin).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.