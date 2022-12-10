PITTSBURGH — Nelly Cummings scored a season-high 24 points, Federiko Federiko and Blake Hinson had double-doubles and Pittsburgh pulled away in the second half to beat Sacred Heart 91-66 on Saturday.

Cummings buried 6 of 12 shots from 3-point range and added six rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Panthers (7-4). Hinson finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds and has scored in double figures in every game for Pitt this season. Federiko, a sophomore, pitched in with 17 points and 14 rebounds — both career highs — for his first double-double. Greg Elliott hit three 3-pointers and scored 18.

Cummings had 10 points in the first half and the Panthers' starters accounted for all but two points in taking a 41-36 lead at halftime.

Aidan Carpenter's layup pulled the Pioneers (5-6) within 56-54 with 13:56 left to play. Federiko turned a rebound basket into a three-point play and Cummings buried a second-chance 3-pointer to push Pitt's lead to 62-54 just 40 seconds later. Two free throws by Jorge Diaz Graham and a Cummings' 3-pointer upped the lead to 72-59 and the Panthers led by double digits from there.

Raheem Solomon totaled 18 points and six rebounds for Sacred Heart. Carpenter had 16 points and Nico Galette scored 10.

Pitt shot 52.6% in the second half (20 of 38), made 7 of 15 from beyond the arc and outscored the Pioneers 50-30.

The Panthers played at home for the first time since Nov. 25.

Pitt out-rebounded Sacred Heart 54-26 in the first match-up between the programs with a 20-6 edge on the offensive glass.

