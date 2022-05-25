CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bryce Hulett hit a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth to score Jeffrey Wehler and 11th-seeded Pitt rallied to defeat second-seeded Louisville 6-5 on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament.

The Panthers (29-26) made this a winner-advances game with a 12-6 win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday. Pitt wins Pool B with a 2-0 record and plays in the late semifinal on Saturday.

The 7th-ranked Cardinals (38-17-1) play seventh-seeded Georgia Tech on Thursday.

Wehler, who also hit his third and fourth home runs of the season, singled off Jared Poland to open the ninth and then Michael Prosecky, Louisville's sixth pitcher, walked Tatem Levins on four pitchers. After a strikeout, Ron Washington Jr. advanced the runners with a ground out and Hulett singled to center on the first pitch for his third hit.

Pitt, which won two of three against the Cardinals this season, scored single runs in each of the last three innings to pull out the win. Levins smacked his 16th homer in the seventh and Brock Franks scored Washington with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Louisville's Dalton Rushing hit a pair of home runs, giving him nine in the last 11 games and 21 for the season, and Levi Usher hit his seventh. Ben Bianco had three hits.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25