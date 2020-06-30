MIAMI — No. 3 overall draft pick Max Meyer, a right-hander from the University of Minnesota, has agreed to terms with the Marlins and is expected to be added to the 60-man player pool this week.
Meyer has chance to pitch in the majors this year.
Right-handed reliever Nick Vincent, an eight-year veteran who pitched for the Giants and Phillies last year, also agreed to terms with the Marlins and will join the 60-man pool.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
With restrictions, fans set to return to SKorean baseball
South Korea's professional baseball league says it will require fans to wear masks, sit at least a seat apart and prohibit them from eating food in the stands as it prepares to bring back spectators in the coming weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Twins
Veterans and top prospects: Twins set pool of 59 players for training camp
The team's 40-man roster is joined by an initial 19-player taxi squad, which features some of the team's top prospects. There's one spot open for an addition down the line.
Gophers
Chicago Sky sign rookie Stella Johnson, the NCAA's leading scorer last season
Stella Johnson, a rookie guard from Rider who led the nation in scoring last season, has signed a free-agent contract with the Chicago Sky, the WNBA team announced Monday.
Twins
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli leads his team into the unknown
Natural rhythms of baseball will all change when MLB players return to work this week.
Gophers
Five notable players in the Gophers' 2021 class
A look at the high-profile names in the Gophers' 2021 football recruiting class.