CHICAGO — Left-hander Justin Steele was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Chicago Cubs because of tendinitis in his pitching elbow on Wednesday, a day after he was scratched from a start against Pittsburgh.
Pitchers Justin Steele and Jorge López put on injured list by Chicago Cubs
Left-hander Justin Steele was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Chicago Cubs because of tendinitis in his pitching elbow on Wednesday, a day after he was scratched from a start against Pittsburgh.
By The Associated Press
Right-hander Jorge López was put on the 15-day IL because of a strained right groin.
Steele, whose IL placement was retroactive to Sunday, is 5-5 in 22 starts and 128 innings and leads Cubs starters with a 3.09 ERA.
"We're hopeful, and Justin's hopeful, that if he feels better rather quickly here, that we can make this be a minimum stay,'' Cubs manager Craig Counsell said.
López blew his first save in five chances this season on Monday, allowing four runs in the eighth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Pirates. The 31-year-old has a 2.19 ERA in 22 games for the Mets and Cubs, who signed him on June 11 after he was released by New York.
López was put on the IL retroactive to Tuesday.
Chicago recalled right-handers Jack Neely and Trey Wingenter from Triple-A Iowa.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Opening their season with a so-called home game nearly 4,800 miles from Lincoln Financial Field doesn't seem to thrill the Philadelphia Eagles.