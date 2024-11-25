Wires

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 25, 2024 at 3:47PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and Los Angeles Angels agree to a $63 million, 3-year contract, AP source says.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

