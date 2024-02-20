PHOENIX — Right-hander Jakob Junis is guaranteed $7 million as part of his one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and could earn $12 million over two seasons.
Junis gets a $4 million salary this year as part of the deal announced Feb. 7, and the agreement includes an $8 million mutual option with a $3 million buyout.
The 31-year-old was 4-3 with a career-best 3.87 ERA in four starts and 36 relief appearances for San Francisco last season, striking out 96 and walking 21 in 86 innings. He is 38-45 with a 4.64 ERA in 110 starts and 57 relief appearances over seven seasons with Kansas City (2017-21) and the Giants (2022-23).
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Medical examiner: Man killed self after fatally shooting 2 Burnsville officers and medic
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Medical examiner: Man killed self after fatally shooting 2 Burnsville officers and medic
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Medical examiner: Man killed self after fatally shooting 2 Burnsville officers and medic
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Medical examiner: Man killed self after fatally shooting 2 Burnsville officers and medic
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Must-see girls basketball matchups add intensity to regular season's end
Three teams. Two games. One outcome: Who resides atop the rankings next week?
Sports
Iditarod's reigning rookie of the year disqualified from 2024 race for violating conduct standard
The governing body of the world's most famous sled dog race has disqualified the 2023 Iditarod rookie of the year from this year's contest by citing a rule but not the specific infraction of it.
Sports
College Football Playoff approves 5+7 format and reduces spots for conference champions
The field for the 12-team College Football Playoff beginning next season will comprise five conference champions and seven at-large selections after the university presidents who oversee the CFP voted unanimously Tuesday to tweak the format.
Randball
Who's had a better second year with Wolves: Gobert or Connelly?
After a disastrous first season, it's been the complete opposite in year two for Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly.
Sports
Soccer academy in Southern California will join an evolving MLS system that's paying dividends
Ousseni Bouda was just 11 years old and growing up in the west African country of Burkina Faso when his family took the ultimate leap of faith by sending him alone to Ghana to play soccer.