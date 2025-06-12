Pitbull is a fan of his fans. He says it's his job to make them feel good

PITBULL: I want to say that started around 2021 when we came out of the, you know, when the world came out the shutdown. That was the tour, it was called ''I Feel Good.'' And you started to see it, I want to say maybe out of 20,000 people coming to the show, 30,000 coming to show, you'll see a thousand. But then when we came over, we jumped the pond and we ended up in London and it was just something else. It was definitely a whole new movement, took it to a whole new level and it's flattering.