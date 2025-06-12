Pitbull is a fan of his fans. He says it's his job to make them feel good

LONDON — Is Pitbull the penguin of music?
It's been said that it's hard to look at a penguin and feel sad. And likewise, it's tough to listen to one of Mr. Worldwide's party anthems and feel bad.
That's always been his aim.
''They're there for when you're feeling a certain way in life,'' Pitbull explains. ''It can help pick you up or it can take you to the next level.''
''When I'm making those records, that what it's about,'' he distills. ''I make sure that the beats are something that I know people could dance to. I know that it's not complicated.''
His party vibe has been well and truly adopted by audiences, well, worldwide who dress up like Pitbull, wearing bald caps, suits and sunglasses. And like him, they have a drink or two.
''If they come to the show, having a, how can I say, already feeling good, then it's my job to make them feel better,'' he says.
The day after Monday's ''Party After Dark'' concert at the O2 Arena in London, Pitbull sat down with The Associated Press to discuss what it's like to stand onstage and see a crowd of look-alikes staring back. This conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.