Pit stops at Ottobock provide just-in-time repairs to Paralympians' equipment

Gill, a prosthetist and orthotist for Ottobock's Australian subsidiary, and Voitl, an industrial mechanical engineer based in Germany, work out of an in-venue service center at the Champs-de-Mars Arena where their focus so far has been on wheelchair repairs. Their workshop is significantly smaller than the 720-square-meter repair center in the athletes village, but it gets the job done. Voitl's welding table is positioned in a small corner of the room, where he sits behind a red curtain to shield passersby from rogue sparks.