Pistons, Tigers take the baton in Detroit's pro sports renaissance

DETROIT — With the Lions, Tigers and Pistons — oh my — the Motor City finally has some winners to cheer for in the pro leagues.
''There's definitely a buzz,'' suddenly slugging first baseman Spencer Torkelson said Thursday after Detroit beat the San Diego Padres 6-0 to win a three-game series. ''Winning is contagious, just like hitting is contagious.
''When you see another team in the city doing well and grinding and showing heart and working their butt off to obtain success, that motivates you even more to get the job done because you see how well this city rallies behind guys and teams.''
The Red Wings, historically the most successful franchise in Michigan, are mired in a franchise-record, nine-year playoff drought.
That fact is not spoiling the party this spring in the Motor City.
The Cade Cunningham-led Pistons will host the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their first-round series that is tied at one game apiece on Thursday night, when Little Caesars Arena will be the home of a playoff game for the first time since it opened in 2017.
''Last time I was in the playoffs with Detroit, we were in Auburn Hills,'' said forward Tobias Harris, who was drafted by the Pistons in 2011 and chose to return as a free agent last summer in one of the pivotal moments of the team's unprecedented turnaround.
Before beating the Knicks in Game 1 and ending a league-record, 15-game playoff losing streak, the Pistons had not won a postseason game since the 2008 Eastern Conference finals at the Palace of Auburn Hills, where the franchise won NBA championships in 2004, 1990 and 1989.