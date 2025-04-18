Pistons are back in the playoffs and take NBA-record postseason losing streak into Game 1 vs Knicks

NEW YORK — New York beating Detroit had become something of an NBA certainty, with the Knicks doing it 16 straight times over a span of five years.
The Pistons finally ended that streak with three wins over the Knicks during their massive 2024-25 turnaround season. Now they want to stop another lengthy stretch of futility: the longest postseason skid in NBA history.
Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, the No. 6-seeded Pistons bring their 14-game postseason losing streak to Madison Square Garden on Saturday to face the third-seeded Knicks in Game 1 of their first-round series.
The Knicks know as well as anyone that the Pistons are nothing like the pushovers who went 14-68 last season and set another NBA single-season record by losing 28 straight games at one point. New York hadn't lost to Detroit since Nov. 6, 2019, before the Pistons took the final three meetings this season.
''They've had a fantastic season. We just played them recently so I think we have a feel for what their strengths are, but we have to dig a lot deeper into them to know them really well,'' Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.
''We have a respect for them, but we understand it's going to take 48 minutes of good basketball to win.''
The Pistons have an All-Star in point guard Cade Cunningham, a potent outsider shooter in Malik Beasley and a number of other strengths. They don't have postseason experience together, an advantage for a Knicks team that has reached the Eastern Conference semifinals the last two years.
''It's a completely different basketball game. Until you're in it, it's hard to understand it," Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. ''We've been through this before. I say this to our coaches, at some point in time, we were all kids and didn't listen to our parents, and we didn't figure it out until we experienced it on our own. That's what the playoffs are like. We can tell guys what to expect, but until they experience it themselves, you don't understand just how different it is.''