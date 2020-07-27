Milwaukee Brewers (1-2, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates went 29-47 in division games in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 315 total doubles last year.

The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers struck out 9.2 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.40.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).

Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Brock Holt: (ankle).