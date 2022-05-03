DETROIT — The game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Tuesday night was rained out, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.
The postponement at Comerica Park was announced several hours before the game was supposed to begin.
Pittsburgh and Detroit will start at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in a straight doubleheader.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Walker's HR, 3 RBIs lead Diamondbacks past Marlins 5-4
Christian Walker had a home run, double and three RBIs, and Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 Tuesday night.
Twins
Jeffers' three-run homer powers Twins past Orioles
Jose Miranda added an RBI double, his first major league hit in his second big-league game
Sports
Jeffers HR carries streaking Twins past Orioles 7-2
Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and the surging Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Sports
Devers, Martinez homer for Red Sox in 3-hit shutout vs LAA
Rafael Devers homered, Michael Wacha pitched into the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Capitals rally late, stun top-seeded Panthers 4-2 in Game 1
T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 30 shots and the Washington Capitals rallied past the top-seeded Florida Panthers 4-2 in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night.