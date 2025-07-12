Sports

Pirates take road losing streak into matchup with the Twins

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-57, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (46-48, second in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
July 12, 2025 at 8:01AM

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mike Burrows (0-0); Twins: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -142, Pirates +119; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will attempt to break an eight-game road skid when they play the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 27-19 in home games and 46-48 overall. The Twins have a 30-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has gone 12-36 on the road and 38-57 overall. The Pirates have a 20-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Larnach has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 41 RBIs while hitting .253 for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 10 for 32 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 31 RBIs while hitting .259 for the Pirates. Tommy Pham is 13 for 34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 3-7, .193 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (ankle), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

