Pirates take road losing streak into matchup with the Twins

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-57, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (46-48, second in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mike Burrows (0-0); Twins: TBD
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -142, Pirates +119; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will attempt to break an eight-game road skid when they play the Minnesota Twins.
Minnesota is 27-19 in home games and 46-48 overall. The Twins have a 30-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
Pittsburgh has gone 12-36 on the road and 38-57 overall. The Pirates have a 20-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.