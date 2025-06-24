Pirates' Skenes and Brewers' Misiorowski will test hitters and radar guns in 1st MLB matchup

MILWAUKEE — There's going to be plenty of hard throwing Wednesday in the first pitching matchup between Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes and Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski.
Just don't expect too much hard contact.
Skenes, the 2024 NL rookie of the year, didn't allow a hit the last time he pitched in Milwaukee. Misiorowski doesn't have Skenes' track record, but he has given up just one hit over 11 innings in his first two career starts.
The 23-year-old flamethrowing right-handers meet as opposing starters for the first time Wednesday at Milwaukee.
''I think it's going to be really entertaining to watch,'' Misiorowski said. ''Two really good prospects – I mean, he's not a prospect anymore, I guess. Two guys that are at the top of their game right now. So I think it's cool. It's going to be fun."
Statcast says Skenes has an average four-seam fastball velocity of 98.1 mph that ranks him behind only Cincinnati's Hunter Greene (99.3) among starters who have thrown enough pitches to qualify. In his first two starts, Misiorowski had an average four-seam fastball velocity of 99.7 mph.
While those numbers are similar, Brewers manager Pat Murphy said it's far too soon to start grouping Misiorowski with Skenes.
''(Skenes is) one of the best in the game,'' Murphy said. ''Miz is in his third start. It's unfair to compare them, for sure. Unfair to Skenes, you know what I mean? It should be exciting. Miz is going on four days rest for the first time.''