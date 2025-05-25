Pirates play the Brewers with 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (25-28, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (19-34, fifth in the NL Central)
Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Logan Henderson (3-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (3-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -134, Pirates +114; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-1 series lead.
Pittsburgh is 19-34 overall and 13-15 in home games. The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.99.
Milwaukee has gone 10-18 on the road and 25-28 overall. The Brewers have a 10-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Sunday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.