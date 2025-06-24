Pirates play the Brewers after Gonzales' 5-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-48, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (43-36, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney (3-6, 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-4, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -207, Pirates +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers after Nick Gonzales had five hits against the Brewers on Monday.
Milwaukee is 23-16 at home and 43-36 overall. The Brewers are 16-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Pittsburgh has a 32-48 record overall and a 12-27 record on the road. The Pirates have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.82.
The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Pirates are ahead 3-2 in the season series.