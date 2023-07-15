PITTSBURGH — Pitching prospect Quinn Priester is to make his major league debut Monday night for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Saturday that the Pirates plan to call up Priester from Triple-A Indianapolis to face Cleveland. Priester was the Pirates' first-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft.
The 22-year-old right-hander is 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts for Indianapolis this season.
''It's a situation where he's continuing to get better and deserves to get an opportunity at the major league level,'' Shelton said. ''We're going to be excited about that.''
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Lynx quest for WNBA playoff spot dependent on defensive improvement
After getting to .500, two blowout losses revealed the team's Achilles' heel heading into the All-Star break.
Sports
Phoenix to host 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, with US Olympians vs select team format expected
The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is headed to Phoenix, setting up as a home game for Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi and a sendoff to the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team.
Sports
Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one, leads American Century celebrity golf tournament
Stephen Curry, from way downtown!
Sports
Heaney and Semien rebound from recent struggles and help Rangers beat Guardians 2-0
Andrew Heaney rebounded from his worst start of the season, slumping Marcus Semien had his first multihit game in two weeks and the Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 Saturday,
Sports
Merrifield, Bichette HR as Blue Jays beat Diamondbacks for seventh win in eight games
Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette hit solo homers, George Springer drove in two runs and emergency starter Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings as the Toronto Blue Jays won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday.