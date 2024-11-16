Pirates offering season tickets and more for a one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card

The card could hold pretty high value in the open market considering the potentially bright future ahead for the 22-year-old Skenes, whose fastball hits triple digits with regularity. The first overall pick in the 2023 draft made his major league debut in May and put together one of the most impressive rookie seasons in recent memory. Skenes was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game after just 11 starts and finished the season 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 games for the Pirates.