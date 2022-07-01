Milwaukee Brewers (44-34, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (31-45, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (6-4, 2.41 ERA, .92 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (2-1, 2.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -201, Pirates +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers after Michael Perez hit three home runs against the Brewers on Thursday.

Pittsburgh has a 31-45 record overall and an 18-20 record in home games. The Pirates are seventh in the NL with 84 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Milwaukee has a 25-19 record on the road and a 44-34 record overall. The Brewers have a 25-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers hold a 6-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has eight doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Pirates. Bligh Madris is 9-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 11 doubles and 15 home runs for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 6-for-33 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Adrian Houser: day-to-day (elbow), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.