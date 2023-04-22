PITTSBURGH — Manager Derek Shelton's contract was extended by the Pittsburgh Pirates after the team's 14-7 start its best since 1992.
Shelton's contract was set to expire after this season. The Pirates announced the new deal Saturday but did not specify a length.
''It shows what we're doing and how we're doing it is working,'' Shelton said.
Shelton entered the season with a 142-242 record over three years.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
Explorer Will Steger lives on the edge
'The more the risk, the more the character,' says the 78-year-old. He could be talking about any of his adventures.
Sports
76ers finish sweep of Nets without Embiid in 96-88 win
All Joel Embiid could give the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday was encouragement.
Sports
Wrexham earns promotion on wild journey under Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds held his head in his hands. Rob McElhenney leaned forward, took a deep breath and was soon wiping tears from his eyes.
Sports
Pirates manager Shelton receives contract extension
Manager Derek Shelton's contract was extended by the Pittsburgh Pirates after the team's 14-7 start its best since 1992.
Sports
Cole, Manoah scoreless after chirping, Yanks beat Jays 3-2
Gerrit Cole and Alek Manaoh pitched scoreless ball after a chirpy buildup, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Saturday on pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu's walkoff bases-loaded single in the ninth inning.