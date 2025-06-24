Sports

Pirates call up former Angels pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks and send Hunter Stratton to minors

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Michael Darrell-Hicks is back in the majors just over two weeks after the Los Angeles Angels had designated him for assignment.

June 24, 2025 at 11:19PM

MILWAUKEE — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Michael Darrell-Hicks is back in the majors just over two weeks after the Los Angeles Angels had designated him for assignment.

The Pirates called up Darrell-Hicks on Tuesday and sent right-hander Hunter Stratton to Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pirates needed a fresh arm one night after using five pitchers in a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 27-yera-old Darrell-Hicks went 1-0 with a 9.39 ERA in six appearances with the Angels before getting designated on June 8. The Pirates claimed him off waivers and sent him to Indianapolis, where he worked two scoreless innings before getting called up.

''It's been a lot to digest,'' Darrell-Hicks said. ''Obviously the major leagues is everyone's goal coming up, so I'm very proud of myself in terms of that. Not satisfied with how really things have gone for myself, but I'm just working every day to get back to a feel that I want to create on the mound and just feeling like myself out there.''

The 28-year-old Stratton had allowed seven runs over 2 2/3 innings in three games with Pittsburgh this year. He owns a 2-1 career record with a 4.70 earned run average and one save in 47 games.

''He's pitched so well for us in the past,'' Pirates manager Don Kelly said. ''That's what I told him last night, is just continue to work on those things. It was a byproduct of we needed some innings out of the pen and just needed to get a fresh arm up. (I told him to) go down and continue to be himself and continue to work on the things he has.''

