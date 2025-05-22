Pirates begin 4-game series at home against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (24-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-33, fifth in the NL Central)
Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD; Pirates: Mike Burrows (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -123, Pirates +104; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday to open a four-game series.
Pittsburgh has a 17-33 record overall and an 11-14 record at home. The Pirates have gone 3-22 in games when they have allowed a home run.
Milwaukee is 9-16 on the road and 24-26 overall. The Brewers have an 18-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.