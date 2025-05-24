Pirates ace Paul Skenes on the idea the last-place club should trade him: 'Anybody can play GM'

PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes didn't hear Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington say that trading the reigning National League Rookie of the Year to give the last-place club an influx of much-needed position player talent is '' not at all part of the conversation.''
When someone relayed Cherington's comments to him, the 22-year-old ace laughed.
''It doesn't affect anything,'' Skenes told The Associated Press late Friday night after the Pirates rallied for a 6-5, 10-inning win over Milwaukee. ''Anybody can play GM.''
True, but it says something about where the Pirates are currently at — well out of playoff position before Memorial Day — that Cherington's uncharacteristically blunt answer made headlines anyway.
Yet if Skenes, who celebrated his first anniversary in the majors two weeks ago, has learned anything during his rise to stardom over the last three years, it's that noise is not the same as news.
''There's no substance to just all that talk that you hear on social media and news outlets and stuff like that,'' Skenes said.
It's one of the many reasons he makes it a point to try and block all the noise out. Yes, Skenes understands that baseball is a business — he said as much after manager Derek Shelton was fired on May 8 — but he also knows his business at this point in his career is focused entirely on throwing a baseball, not worrying about who he's throwing it for.
There could very well be a time when Skenes moves on, either by Pittsburgh's choice or his own. That time, at least to Skenes, is not coming anytime soon.