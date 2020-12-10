More from Star Tribune
Local
University of Minnesota eyes tuition-free program for students whose families make $50,000 or less
U leaders will discuss the proposal with the Board of Regents.
Business
Opponents of Enbridge's Line 3 construction in northern Minn. mount last stand at river's edge
While legal challenges continue, protesters aim to stand in the way.
Coronavirus
Questions remain about long-term effects of COVID vaccines
More studies are required before children, pregnant women and mothers who breastfeed can get the shot.
Business
US govt, states sue Facebook for 'predatory' conduct
The U.S. government and 48 states and districts sued Facebook Wednesday, accusing it of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors and seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of the social network's Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services.