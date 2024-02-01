DETROIT — Shane Pinto scored on a tip-in at 2:05 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Pinto deflected the puck in after Thomas Chabot shoveled it toward the net. It was his second goal in six games this season.

Pinto, who also recorded an assist, missed 41 games due to a league-imposed suspension for violating its anti-gambling policy.

''I'm definitely starting to feel more like myself,'' he said. ''The first two games were all on adrenaline, the last couple were just trying to figure it out again and the last two I felt pretty good.''

Pinto didn't miss a game for the Senators last season while scoring 20 goals. He re-signed with the club after the suspension was lifted.

''Everybody loves him in the room. He brings energy every day,'' Chabot said. ''He's a fun guy to be around. Just happy for him. That's all he wanted, just to be back playing hockey and that's what we wanted, too, as his teammates. He deserves everything he's got right now.''

Brady Tkachuk and Mark Kastelic scored for the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves.

Ottawa won the season series, 3-1. It has recorded at least one point in seven of its last eight games.

''We've had a pretty good stretch,'' coach Jacques Martin said. ''I think we're going in the right direction. We seem to be maturing, we seem to be handling the ups and downs of a game better.''

Daniel Sprong and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings. Alex Lyon stopped 22 shots for Detroit, which finished the month with a 9-2-2 record.

''It was an outstanding month,'' Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. ''We put ourselves back in the fight, and that's where we have wanted to be since I got here (prior to last season). This month was a step in the right direction, but only a step.''

Larkin extended his point streak to 12 games during the third period with his team-high 23rd goal.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, a 5-1 Ottawa victory, Larkin was knocked unconscious from a hit by Mathieu Joseph. The Detroit crowd booed Joseph every time he touched the puck on Wednesday.

Both teams were playing their final game before the All-Star break.

Sprong scored the only goal of the first period. His 13th of the season came on a one-timer from the left circle off a Joe Veleno pass.

Detroit only had three shots on goal in the period but managed to kill off two penalties.

Kastelic tied it at 3:09 of the second period with his second goal this season. He redirected Jacob Bernard-Docker's shot from the point.

Tkachuk was called for tripping Jake Walman but it worked in Ottawa's favor.

Tkachuk came out of the penalty box and scored on a breakaway at 14:32 of the period. His 22nd goal was assisted by Pinto.

Larkin tied it at 2-all at 11:15 of the third, skating into the slot and sending the puck through traffic and beyond Korpisalo's catching glove. J.T. Compher and Olli Maatta were credited with assists.

