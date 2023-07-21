A Minnetonka homeowner loved the look of willow sculptures and decided to create one of her own.

Created by: Dorothy Bialke, Minnetonka.

The back story: One day when clicking through Pinterest, Bialke came across willow sculptures that pulled at her heartstrings. "It's more common in England. They had ones with rounded shapes with enclosures and I thought that was really cool," Bialke said.

She decided to create one in her yard, inspired by the components of an igloo.

"It just appealed to me, the idea that there's a little tunnel you have to duck to get in there and then you have a secret room," she said. "It's like going on an adventure."

How it was created: After some research, Bialke contacted Vermont Willow Nursery because it specializes in the wispy plants with slender, tough branches and root systems that sprout easily. She talked to the staff about her willow sculpture idea.

"They designed it and sent instructions along with all the willow rods," Bialke said. "When it arrived, we started planting and shaping it."

Bialke enlisted her daughter and son-in-law to help. They dug a circle in the front yard and planted willow rods in the soil, weaving, bending and shaping the pieces. The domed "wigloo," which took a day to build, spanned 12 feet in diameter and stood 10 feet tall.

For finishing touches, Bialke built a curved wooden bench and round coffee table to complement the dome-shaped canopy.

Dorothy Bialke’s dog Mitch, an English setter, enjoys hanging out in the family’s new wigloo.

DIY tips: For anyone who wants to try their hand at a willow sculpture, Bialke recommended using zip ties to help shape and hold the rods when weaving "until they are long enough and bent enough that you know they will stay woven."

And when the plant begins to sprout new branches, "you can cut those stems and let them dry and resoak them" and weave them back into the tree to strengthen it and make it fuller, she said.

The new favorite room: Two and a half years after creating the wigloo, Bialke said it's only getting better with age. "The first year it was really just about establishing the roots. Since then, the leaves have really taken off," she said.

Bialke can regularly be found having coffee and reading in her new tree hut. She also uses the space to host casual gatherings — fitting up to as many as nine people on one occasion.

"It's become kind of a community hangout and place," she said. "Everyone says how fun it is to watch it grow over time."

Now that summer is in full swing, Bialke is especially enjoying the fullness of the willow leaves.

"Even on a hot day, it's pretty cool in there because of how shaded it is," she said. "Yet it's still open enough to let the breeze come through."

