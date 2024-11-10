Pineiro's 36-yard field goal in OT lifts Panthers to 20-17 win over Giants in Germany

World Cup-winning goalkeeper Manuel Neuer hit the Panthers' ''Keep Pounding'' drum before kickoff ... Neuer's teammate Jamal Musiala, who's widely considered one of the top young talents in soccer, was chatting with Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the sideline before the game. The Allianz Arena is home to Neuer and Musiala's club team Bayern Munich ... Referee Shawn Hochuli made a false start call in German near the end of the first quarter, continuing a tradition from last year's first NFL game in Frankfurt ... The whole stadium sang along to ''Take Me Home, Country Roads,'' just like in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany in 2022, and kept singing after the music turned off and play resumed.