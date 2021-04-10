Seattle Mariners (3-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-2)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Twins: TBD

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Twins went 24-7 in home games in 2020. Minnesota averaged 7.8 hits per game last season and totaled 91 home runs as a team.

The Mariners went 13-23 on the road in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 88 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

