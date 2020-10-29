The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a Maple Grove man killed Wednesday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 694 in the northeast metro.
Matthew Allen Ford, 28, was killed just before 6 a.m. when his eastbound 2008 Chevrolet Malibu flipped over, rolled and landed in the median between Century Avenue and Hwy. 36 in Pine Springs, the patrol said.
Ford was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. Alcohol was not a factor.
STAFF REPORT
