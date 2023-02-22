A man wanted on a felony warrant was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night after he was shot and wounded by Pine County Sheriff's deputies during his arrest north of the Twin Cities, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said.
The shooting took place just before 2 p.m. in Pine City, the BCA said.
The officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.
Additional information, such as the specific location of the shooting or the nature of the warrant, was not released Tuesday evening. The BCA was investigating and said it would provide more information after further investigation.
