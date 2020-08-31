BLOXOM, Va. — The U.S. Navy said one of its aircraft crashed Monday afternoon on Virginia's Eastern Shore, but the two pilots and two crew members onboard were able to safely bail out.
The E-2C Hawkeye went down in the vicinity of Wallops Island about 3:50 p.m. Monday during a training flight, Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, said in a statement.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to Cragg, whose statement said reports indicate no structures or personnel on the ground were damaged or injured.
The plane was assigned to the Airborne Command & Control Squadron 120 Fleet Replacement Squadron at Naval Station Norfolk, Cragg said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Guilty plea in Hawaii woman's lobbying of Trump officials
An American consultant pleaded guilty Monday in an illicit lobbying effort to get the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the multibillion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund, and to arrange for the return of a Chinese dissident living in the U.S.
National
Judge orders Georgia to extend deadline for absentee ballots
A federal judge on Monday ordered Georgia to extend its deadline for accepting mail-in ballots for November's general election from the close of polls on Election Day until three days later.
National
Judge: Gay couple's child born in England is a US citizen
A federal judge in Atlanta has ruled that the daughter of a married gay couple in Georgia who was born via surrogate in England has been an American citizen since birth, and ordered the State Department to issue a U.S. passport for her.
Nation
Pilots, crew bail out of Navy plane before crash in Virginia
The U.S. Navy said one of its aircraft crashed Monday afternoon on Virginia's Eastern Shore, but the two pilots and two crew members onboard were able to safely bail out.
National
2 shootings, 2 days: In Kenosha, a microcosm of US strife
A Black man, accosted by police on a domestic dispute call, is left with bullet wounds in his back that will likely keep him from ever walking again. A white 17-year-old, rifle in hand, strolls past authorities untouched amid cries that he just gunned down three people protesting the Black man's shooting.