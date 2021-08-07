The pilot of a small plane was killed Saturday evening when the aircraft struck the side of a house in Victoria, according to an eyewitness.

Scores of first responders were at the scene as dusk fell.

The plane crashed near Hwy. 5 and County Road 11. Hwy. 5 was closed between Stieger Lake Lane and Victoria Drive.

Firetrucks, police and State Patrol vehicles, and ambulances are at the scene. There was no official early word on possible casualties, although a neighbor said one person whom he believed to be the pilot was dead.

He saw no signs of a passenger.

The neighbor, who asked not to be named, said he was in his bedroom when he heard a loud thud that shook his house. When he looked outside, "the entire front yard was on fire," he said.

He rushed out with a hose to put out the blaze, and came upon the remains of the victim.

Also running to the scene were people from the nearby Floyd's Bar, who were carrying fire extinguishers.

The plane appeared to have struck the front porch area of a house, but its two occupants got out safely, as did their cat and dog, the neighbor said.

"I am fine," he added, while expressing sympathy for the pilot.

anthony.lonetree@startribune.com • 612-673-4109

tim.harlow@starttribune.com • 612-673-7768