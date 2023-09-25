TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — One person has died in the crash of an ultralight in central New Mexico, authorities said Monday.
Federal Aviation Administration officials said the crash occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday near the Truth or Consequences airport and the pilot was the only person aboard.
New Mexico State Police said they were holding the scene for the FAA to investigate.
But FAA officials said their agency doesn't investigate unregistered ultralight or glider accidents because they don't meet the definition of an aircraft.
State Police didn't immediately release the name of the person who died or any details about the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump argues First Amendment protects him from 'insurrection' cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump argues First Amendment protects him from 'insurrection' cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump argues First Amendment protects him from 'insurrection' cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump argues First Amendment protects him from 'insurrection' cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
PBS' free original programming lane may close soon, with Ken Burns and Elon Musk projects coming
PBS was looking forward to a relatively free lane to offer fresh television to viewers downtrodden by the Hollywood strikes this fall, but that advantage may only last a couple of months now.
Variety
JJ Johnson's recipe for Collard Greens and Rice Soup
Chef JJ Johnson created this soup so that he could incorporate some of the most basic ingredients he loves in one pot.
Variety
Chef JJ Johnson's new cookbook celebrates rice, the humble grain that feeds the world
Chef JJ Johnson uses rice at home in many different ways — making crepes with his kids, using leftover rice for his wife's salad and frying it for dinner multiple ways. ''Rice is a Swiss army knife. It can do so much for you,'' he says.
Nation
Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams
A Vermont driver on Monday pleaded not guilty to a charge in the June crash that killed actor Treat Williams.
Business
Here's when your favorite show may return as writers strike is on the verge of ending
A tentative agreement between striking screenwriters and Hollywood studios offers some hope that the industry's dual walkouts may soon be over. But when will your favorite shows return?