Pilot and 2 young daughters survive the night on airplane wing after crashing into icy Alaska lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A pilot and his two young daughters survived on the wing of a plane for about 12 hours after it crashed and was partially submerged in an icy Alaska lake, then were rescued after being spotted by a good Samaritan.
Terry Godes said he saw a Facebook post Sunday night calling for people to help search for the missing plane, which did not have a locator beacon. On Monday morning about a dozen pilots including Godes headed out to scour the rugged terrain. Godes headed toward Tustumena Lake near the toe of a glacier and spotted what he thought was wreckage.
‘‘It kind of broke my heart to see that, but as I got closer down and lower, I could see that there’s three people on top of the wing,‘’ he told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
After saying a prayer, he continued to approach and saw a miracle.
‘‘They were alive and responsive and moving around,‘’ Godes said, adding that they waved at him.
The missing Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser, piloted by a man with two juvenile immediate family members aboard, was on a sightseeing tour from Soldotna to Skilak Lake on the Kenai Peninsula. It was not immediately clear how old the juveniles were.
In a social media post early Monday, John Morris implored people to help search for his son and granddaughters, saying they were late returning from a Sunday afternoon flight.
‘‘There are friends ready to search at daylight. But this is my plea for any and all help to locate my family,‘’ he wrote.