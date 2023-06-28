The pilot of an agricultural airplane crashed and died in northwestern Minnesota, officials said Wednesday.
Emergency responders located the wreckage roughly 15 miles south of Crookston in a field about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hammond Township, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
The pilot, the only person on board the single-engine plane, was dead by the time responders arrived, the Sheriff's Office said. The pilot's identity has yet to be released.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in an incident report that the Schweizer G-164B "crashed under unknown circumstances" while making maneuvers.
FAA records list Gasper Air Spray, of Crookston, as the plane's owner.
