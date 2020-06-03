A federal grand jury has indicted the CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride chicken company on price fixing charges.

The indictment names Jayson Penn, as well as other executives of the Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride and Georgia-based Claxton Poultry.

Pilgrim’s Pride, which runs a plant in Cold Spring, Minn., is majority-owned by Brazilian meat giant JBS and the second largest U.S. chicken company behind Tyson.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that the executives from Pilgrim’s Pride and Claxton conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.

They are the first executives to be charged in a long-running investigation of price-fixing in the chicken industry. The executives could face 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Pilgrim’s Pride bought the Cold Spring plant, which employs 1,100, when it acquired in 2017 GNP, which sold chicken under the Gold’n Plump brand.

The plant has been the site of the largest COVID-19 workplace outbreak in Minnesota outside of JBS’ sprawling pork plant in Worthington.