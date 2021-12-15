A multi-vehicle pileup involving two semitrailer trucks on Hwy. 52 in southern Minnesota has left at least one person dead and the northbound lanes near Pine Island closed.

Motorists are being detoured around the crash site near milepost 69 between 490th Street and 480th Street, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The northbound lanes were expected to be closed well into the afternoon, the State Patrol said. Southbound lanes remained open to traffic.

The patrol confirmed at least one fatality in the crash, which was reported about 11 a.m.

Images from the scene show one semitrailer truck in the center median and a second in the left lane. A third vehicle involved in the crash appeared to have flipped on its side. Three other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a tweet from Sgt. Troy Christianson, a public information officer for the patrol.

Few other details were immediately released.

The crash happened about 3 hours after the patrol reported "multiple crashes" on northbound Hwy. 52 between Pine Island and Zumbrota. In one of those crashes, a semitrailer truck heading north collided with a passenger car in the intersection at 480th Street, Christianson said.

No one in that crash was seriously hurt, but a woman was taken to a hospital, an incident report said.

With wet roads and foggy conditions, Christianson said it is important for drivers to reduce speed and have their headlights on.