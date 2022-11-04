More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul unveils River Balcony design that will weave in new scenic overlooks from downtown
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul unveils River Balcony design that will weave in new scenic overlooks from downtown
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul unveils River Balcony design that will weave in new scenic overlooks from downtown
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul unveils River Balcony design that will weave in new scenic overlooks from downtown
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul unveils River Balcony design that will weave in new scenic overlooks from downtown
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul unveils River Balcony design that will weave in new scenic overlooks from downtown
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Pigs feast on Halloween pumpkins
Pigs named after "Monsters, Inc" movie characters Boo, Sully, Mike and Randall munched on discarded Halloween pumpkins on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at Richard and Tanya Franta's Sunnyside Farm near River Falls, Wis. The retired jack-o-lanterns will be collected for the pigs at River Falls cookie shop Mei Mei's Cookies & Creamery until Saturday, Nov. 5.
Photography
Brian O'Hara confirmed as next Minneapolis police chief
The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to confirm Brian O'Hara as the next police chief in Minneapolis on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
Photos: Girls Soccer Class 3A Semifinals
Mahtomedi played Benilde-St. Margaret's in a Class 2A semifinals girls soccer match at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Photos: Class 3A Girls Soccer Semifinals
Rosemount played Stillwater in Class 3A girls semifinals soccer at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Photography
Gallery: Wild topple Canadiens 4-1
The Wild played host to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center, beating them 4-1.