600221938

Pigs feast on Halloween pumpkins

Pigs named after "Monsters, Inc" movie characters Boo, Sully, Mike and Randall munched on discarded Halloween pumpkins on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at Richard and Tanya Franta's Sunnyside Farm near River Falls, Wis. The retired jack-o-lanterns will be collected for the pigs at River Falls cookie shop Mei Mei's Cookies & Creamery until Saturday, Nov. 5.