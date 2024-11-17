Pierre's 18 lead Providence over Green Bay 79-65

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Jayden Pierre had 18 points in Providence's 79-65 win over Green Bay on Saturday night.
By The Associated Press
Pierre shot 7 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Friars (4-0). Corey Floyd Jr. went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Rich Barron had nine points and shot 2 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
The Phoenix (1-3) were led by Marcus Hall, who posted 19 points and seven rebounds. Green Bay also got 17 points from Anthony Roy. Jeremiah Johnson also had 10 points and nine rebounds.
