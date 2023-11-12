PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Jayden Pierre scored 16 points as Providence beat Milwaukee 79-69 on Saturday night.
Pierre added five assists for the Friars (2-0). Garwey Dual scored 14 points and added three steals. Josh Oduro had 13 points and was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
BJ Freeman finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (1-1). Erik Pratt added 12 points for Milwaukee. In addition, Darius Duffy finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
Both teams next play Tuesday. Providence hosts Wisconsin and Milwaukee plays Colorado on the road.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
