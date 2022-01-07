DEC. 31 – JAN. 6, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or
published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.
Curious Minnesota The Jolly Green Giant has moved on from Minnesota. So who is maintaining his iconic billboard?
Curious Minnesota The Jolly Green Giant has moved on from Minnesota. So who is maintaining his iconic billboard?
Sports
Maryland faces tough test vs No. 23 Wisconsin
No. 23 Wisconsin (12-2, 3-1) vs. Maryland (8-6, 0-3)
Sports
Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month
Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules.
Local
Boaz to host Wisconsin's first community-scale microgrid
Tucked just off Highway 14 on the way from Richland Center to Readstown, the village of Boaz has a church, a bar and a supper club.
Nation
Harry Reid memorial in Vegas drawing nation's top Democrats
The life of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who rose from childhood poverty and deprivation in Nevada to become one of the nation's most powerful elected officials, will be celebrated by two American presidents and other Democratic leaders on Saturday, a testament to his impact on some of the most consequential legislation of the 21st Century.
Nation
'Jeopardy!' champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights and admirers.