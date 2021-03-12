March 4, 2021 – March 11, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.
The gallery was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter, in Mexico City.
Mormon leader says family donation to Biden was 'oversight'
A top leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Friday political donations made in his name to several Democratic candidates, including President Joe Biden, that violate the faith's political neutrality rules were done by his family.
McConnell backs new process to fill Kentucky Senate vacancy
Mitch McConnell has given his blessing to legislation to change how a vacant U.S. Senate seat would be filled in his home state of Kentucky, but it most certainly doesn't signal an opening is contemplated, an ally of the Senate Republican leader said Friday.
Immigrant living in church for years wins temporary reprieve
A Guatemalan woman who has been living in a Massachusetts church for more than three years to avoid deportation has been granted a reprieve to remain in the country for now.
Stay or go? Fence, Guard pose Capitol security questions
Nobody, it seems, wants to keep the security fence around the U.S. Capitol anymore — except the police who fought off the horrific attack on Jan. 6.
US offers temporary legal residency to people from Myanmar
The Biden administration offered temporary legal residency Friday to people from Myanmar, where military leaders have overthrown the country's elected government and are using deadly force against protesters.