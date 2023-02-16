Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A pickup truck slammed into the doors Thursday morning of the Monticello City Hall and Community Center, officials said.

The man behind the wheel was taken by emergency responders to a nearby hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said.

City Hall, the Community Center and Senior Center are closed until further notice, the Sheriff's Office said.

The pickup hit the east side of the building at 505 Walnut St. around 8 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials have yet to say what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The driver's identity has yet to be released.