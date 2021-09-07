A rollover crash at a northwestern Minnesota intersection killed a 34-year-old pickup truck driver, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday in Nora Township, roughly 25 miles west of Bemidji, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office.

Kyle G.K. Knutson, 34, of nearby Bagley, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, the Sheriff's Office said.

Knutson was thrown from the vehicle at the time of the crash, which occurred at Stockyard Road and 310th Street, a T-shaped intersection at a curve in the road, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482