BRAINERD, Minn. — A pickup driver struck and killed a 33-year-old woman and the horse she was walking on the shoulder of a rural road in central Minnesota, authorities said Tuesday.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday about 5 miles southeast of Brainerd, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said the woman lived near the spot of the crash. She was declared dead at the scene, Sheriff's Lt. Craig Katzenberger said.
The horse did not survive, the Star Tribune reported.
The driver of the pickup was a 44-year-old man from Brainerd. The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released.
Brainerd is about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Yellowstone official: Almost all visitors have left park
Yellowstone National Park officials say all visitors except for a group of backpackers had left the park by Tuesday as it evaluates damage from massive flooding.
Sports
Golden Knights hire former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy
Bruce Cassidy wasn't out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins.
Nation
California man pleads not guilty to kidnap, torture of woman
A man accused of torturing, raping and disfiguring a woman who was held captive in his Southern California home for six months pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Nation
Federal court: NC school can't require girls to wear skirts
A North Carolina charter school violated female students' constitutional rights by requiring them to wear skirts, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Nation
FDA advisers back Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for older kids
A government advisory panel Tuesday endorsed a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens.