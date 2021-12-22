A pickup truck driver strayed across a highway east of St. Cloud, hit a tree and was killed, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday along Hwy. 95 near NE. 105th Avenue in Benton County, the State Patrol said.
Lowell R. Yahnke, 79, of Princeton, was heading east on the wet highway, crossed the centerline and went into the ditch to his left before hitting a tree, according to the patrol.
Emergency responders declared Yahnke dead at the scene, located roughly 10 miles east of St. Cloud. The patrol said he did not have on a seat belt.
